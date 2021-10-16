The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $966,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

