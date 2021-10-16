The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

