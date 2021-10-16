The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

SMPL stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.01.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

