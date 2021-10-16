The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 744.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,247 shares of company stock worth $4,344,322 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

