The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get The Valens alerts:

VLNCF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The Valens has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.