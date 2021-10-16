TheStreet Upgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMP. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $182,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

