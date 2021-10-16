THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 750

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 598.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Insiders acquired 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802 in the last three months.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

