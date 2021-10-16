THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815. THK has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 534.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $733.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THK will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.