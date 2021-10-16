thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.