Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TIRX stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.