Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Peter Cook Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Peter Cook bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,000.00 ($714,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Titan Minerals Company Profile

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

