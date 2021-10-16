Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,721 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LII stock opened at $309.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $329.37. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.63.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

