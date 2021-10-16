TokenClub (TCT) Hits One Day Volume of $32.12 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $32.12 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00205624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00093253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

