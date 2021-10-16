Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 47,843 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

