Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.24% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $873,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $4,005,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

