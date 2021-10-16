Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.11 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.64 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

