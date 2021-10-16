Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 138,232 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.