Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.