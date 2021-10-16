Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 56.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $409.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

