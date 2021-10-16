Toroso Investments LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,682 shares of company stock worth $20,815,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $168.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

