Toroso Investments LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

