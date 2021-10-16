Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

