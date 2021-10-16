Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $216.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

