Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

