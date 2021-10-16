Traders Buy Large Volume of Smith & Nephew Call Options (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,733% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

