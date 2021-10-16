Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 1,085,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

TRAUF remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

