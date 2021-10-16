Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $31,942.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00007850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

