Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.47.

TREX stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. Trex has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

