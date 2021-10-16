Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

