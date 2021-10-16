Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 21.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

