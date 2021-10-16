Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tricon Residential traded as high as C$17.57 and last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 112154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

