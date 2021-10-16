Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

