Trollcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $413.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.29 or 1.00169898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.00642845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

