Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.29 or 1.00169898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.00642845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004396 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

