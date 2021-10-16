Truist Securities Cuts Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $85.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

