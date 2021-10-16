Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.44.

TNP opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

