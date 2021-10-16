Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

