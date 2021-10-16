Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.28.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

