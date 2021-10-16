Tudor Pickering Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

