Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 19652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

