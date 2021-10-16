Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.10.

TPTX opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

