Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.13 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

