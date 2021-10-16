Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $13.80. TD Securities now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 155,570 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32,839.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 398,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

