Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

TRQ opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 398,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

