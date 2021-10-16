Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

