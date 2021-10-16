TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Stock Position Raised by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,386. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

