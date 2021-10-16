U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

