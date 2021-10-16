UBS Group’s (UBS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.72.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

