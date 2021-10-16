Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

UGP opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

