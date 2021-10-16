UniLend Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. UniLend has a total market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00204472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

